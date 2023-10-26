New video of arrest after Doral police chase ends in crash

NBC6 is getting an exclusive look into the moments after a Doral police chase ended in a crash back in August.

Body camera video, only on NBC6, shows officers taking Anthony Saavedra into custody.

We initially brought you the chase back in August, when that crash happened near the area of Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue.

New mugshot of Anthony Saavedra -- released in October.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Chopper 6 caught the suspect being placed in handcuffs and in the back of a police cruiser.

It all started when police say Saavedra was found sleeping inside a stolen car.

Police reportedly attempted to tase Saavedra, but he still managed to drive off before crashing -- and then trying to run off.

He faces several charges -- including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and grand theft.