New video, photos from shooting of tourists who alleged gunman thought were Palestinians

New video and photos show the aftermath of what police said was an unprovoked shooting in Miami Beach that left father and son tourists from Israel hospitalized over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Pinetree Drive.

The father and son, Yaron Rabi and Ari Rabi, were in a car when a gunman suddenly opened fire 17 times, leaving the car they were in riddled with bullets.

Ari Rabi suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, while the father suffered a graze wound to his left forearm.

Surveillance footage showed the victims driving up to a condo building to seek help just after the shooting. One man could be seen with blood on his shirt.

Video and photos released by Ari Rabi to NBC6 on Monday showed him bleeding after being shot and being loaded into an ambulance.

Another photo showed him recovering in the hospital, and video showed multiple bullet holes in the vehicle they were in.

Through a friend who translated, Edi Gurlovsky, the father and son told NBC6 they were visiting from Israel when out of nowhere they were targeted.

"Like a bad dream," Ari Rabi said.

The alleged shooter, 27-year-old Mordechai Brafman, was arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

According to an arrest report, surveillance video showed Brafman drove past the victims and stopped directly in front of them, then got out of his car, stayed near the driver's side and started shooting at their vehicle as it drove past him.

Brafman was later taken into custody. Authorities said the shooting was unprovoked, and Brafman does not know either man.

While Brafman was in the interview view room with detectives, he "spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two (2) Palestinians and shot and killed both," the report said.

Brafman appeared before a judge on Monday who ordered him held without bond.

Meanwhile, the father and son, who are Jewish, said they're scared but happy to be alive.

"Doesn't matter who are you, Palestinians, Jewish, Giza, doesn't matter from which country you are, you can't take a gun and try to kill someone," Gurlovsky said. "This is crazy."