Miami Beach

New video, photos from shooting of tourists who alleged gunman thought were Palestinians

The father and son, Yaron Rabi and Ari Rabi, were in a car when a gunman suddenly opened fire 17 times, leaving the car they were in riddled with bullets

By Christian Colón

NBC Universal, Inc.

New video and photos show the aftermath of what police said was an unprovoked shooting in Miami Beach that left father and son tourists from Israel hospitalized over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Pinetree Drive.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The father and son, Yaron Rabi and Ari Rabi, were in a car when a gunman suddenly opened fire 17 times, leaving the car they were in riddled with bullets.

Yaron Rabi and Ari Rabi
NBC6
Yaron Rabi and Ari Rabi

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Ari Rabi suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, while the father suffered a graze wound to his left forearm.

Surveillance footage showed the victims driving up to a condo building to seek help just after the shooting. One man could be seen with blood on his shirt.

Video and photos released by Ari Rabi to NBC6 on Monday showed him bleeding after being shot and being loaded into an ambulance.

Another photo showed him recovering in the hospital, and video showed multiple bullet holes in the vehicle they were in.

Ari Rabi in the hospital
Ari Rabi
Ari Rabi in the hospital

Through a friend who translated, Edi Gurlovsky, the father and son told NBC6 they were visiting from Israel when out of nowhere they were targeted.

Local

6 to Know 8 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Tamarac 22 mins ago

A fleeing mother, her father and a neighbor who tried to help: Victims of Tamarac killing spree

"Like a bad dream," Ari Rabi said.

The alleged shooter, 27-year-old Mordechai Brafman, was arrested on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

According to an arrest report, surveillance video showed Brafman drove past the victims and stopped directly in front of them, then got out of his car, stayed near the driver's side and started shooting at their vehicle as it drove past him.

Brafman was later taken into custody. Authorities said the shooting was unprovoked, and Brafman does not know either man.

While Brafman was in the interview view room with detectives, he "spontaneously stated that while he was driving his truck, he saw two (2) Palestinians and shot and killed both," the report said.

Mordechai Brafman
Miami-Dade Corrections
Mordechai Brafman

Brafman appeared before a judge on Monday who ordered him held without bond.

Meanwhile, the father and son, who are Jewish, said they're scared but happy to be alive.

"Doesn't matter who are you, Palestinians, Jewish, Giza, doesn't matter from which country you are, you can't take a gun and try to kill someone," Gurlovsky said. "This is crazy."

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us