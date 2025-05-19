New video shows aftermath of alleged DUI crash on MacArthur Causeway that killed FIU student

New police body camera footage shows the aftermath of an alleged high-speed DUI crash on the MacArthur Causeway in February that killed a Florida International University student and has a man facing vehicular homicide and other charges.

The new footage, obtained by NBC6 on Monday, shows authorities responding to the Feb. 21 crash that killed 19-year-old Gabriela Rios.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. when Miami Beach Police said a Polestar Model 2 driven by 24-year-old Nicholas Devon Robinson crashed into a Jeep Wrangler that was disabled and parked on the left side of the westbound lanes of the causeway.

Rios Flores was ejected from the Jeep and taken to a local hospital but died from her injuries days later.

According to police, Robinson had been out celebrating his birthday and was traveling at about 100 mph when he crashed into the Jeep.

The new footage shows police and first responders at the scene among the two wrecked vehicles on the roadway, which is covered with debris.

Robinson is later seen being taken into custody by police, who order him to keep his hands up while they search him.

"It's my birthday bro, I didn't do anything wrong bro," Robinson says in the video.

According to an arrest report, moments before the crash, a Miami Beach Police K-9 officer had helped push the Jeep out of the roadway and onto the shoulder of the causeway.

The officer saw the Polestar speeding and estimated it was going 100 mph in a 40 mph zone, then watched as the Polestar lost control and started swerving before it hit a cement triangle road divider then hit the Jeep from behind, the report said.

The impact caused the Jeep to go over a cement road divider and eject Rios Flores. At least two people who had been in the Jeep were standing next to it when the crash happened.

In the new bodycam video, an officer who witnessed the crash discussed with another officer how he thought they would be killed.

"They were outside of the car, I was like 'oh, they're done, they're done.' She was the only one inside the car," the officer said.

Later on in the footage, the two survivors, including one who appears to have an arm injury, are seen speaking with first responders.

"They were standing next to the vehicle when it got hit," an officer says. "It was a disabled vehicle, so they were standing outside calling for a tow."

Robinson was initially charged with vehicular homicide but a DUI manslaughter charge was added after police said blood tests showed he was impaired at the time of the crash.