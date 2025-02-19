New video shows argument that led to fatal shooting of teen girl in Fort Lauderdale

New cell phone video shows the beginnings of two fights that ended in the fatal shooting of a teen girl in Fort Lauderdale.

The video showed a fight along Northwest 8th Avenue near 15th Street on Monday night.

About 90 minutes after that encounter, a bigger fight broke out that ended with multiple shots being fired.

Bullets struck surrounding cars and 16-year-old Tanaejah Atterbury, who was standing nearby.

Family Photos Tanaejah Atterbury

Atterbury was rushed to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, leaving her family devastated.

"This gun violence needs to stop, to all these young kids, y'all have to stop,” mother Shraday Heller said. "Y'all took my child from me."

Fort Lauderdale Police said they're investigating how the shooting unfolded. So far, no arrests have been made.