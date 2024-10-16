New video shows armed robbery that uncovered drug trafficking at Miami Airbnb

Wild new surveillance video shows the armed home invasion robbery at a Miami Airbnb that uncovered what police said was a drug trafficking operation and led to the renters and robbers facing charges.

The video obtained exclusively by NBC6 shows the July 25 incident that happened at a home in the area of Southwest 5th Street and Southwest 58th Street in the Flagami area.

In the footage, one of the renters is approached by an armed man outside the home.

"Don't move, don't move, open the door," the robber tells him. "Give me this bag, give me this bag."

Moments later, the first robbery suspect is joined by a second suspect who was carrying a long rifle, and the two suspects force the renter into the home.

Miami Police officials said the owners of the home saw on their cameras multiple men coming into the home with guns and the homeowners called police, who quickly responded.

According to arrest reports, when officers arrived they met two men who were the Airbnb guests and were the victims of the home invasion.

As officers did a security sweep of the home, they came across large quantities of marijuana, the reports said.

Narcotics investigators arrived and found trash bags containing vacuum sealed bags containing 113.22 pounds of suspected raw cannabis, the reports said.

Also found in the home was $29,850 in cash.

Before police arrived, the robbery suspects fled the scene but were found nearby and taken into custody, the reports said.

The robbery suspects were identified as 22-year-old Tijhani Cairiq Brown, 23-year-old Rasambessa Wahlanii Johnson, and 28-year-old Jamouri Lee Sawyer.

All three face charges of home invasion robbery with a firearm, armed burglary with assault or battery, and armed kidnapping. Brown and Sawyer are also charged with armed cannabis trafficking, while Johnson is charged with resisting an officer without violence.

The two Airbnb renters were identified as 33-year-old Robert Rincon and 43-year-old Johnny Guzman. Both are charged with attempted cannabis trafficking, owning or renting for the purpose of trafficking marijuana and money laundering.