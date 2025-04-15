New video shows arrest of Hialeah teen who confessed to stabbing mother to death

Intense new video shows the arrest of a Hialeah teen who confessed to brutally stabbing his mother to death inside their apartment back in 2023.

The footage obtained by NBC6 on Tuesday shows a then 13-year-old Derek Rosa coming out of the apartment with his hands up back on Oct. 12, 2023.

"Come here, hands up, get on the ground, get on the ground!" officers yell at the teen in the body camera footage.

Officers immediately take the teen to the ground and handcuff him.

Rosa was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of his mother, Irina Garcia, who police said was stabbed over 40 times.

Police said officers responded to the apartment after the teen called 911 to confess he'd stabbed his 39-year-old mother to death with a kitchen knife.

After taking Rosa into custody, officers found Garcia dead in her bedroom next to a crib with her newborn, who was unharmed.

The footage obtained on Tueasday shows a tense exchange between officers and Rosa after he was put in handcuffs.

"There’s a knife in my room," Rosa says.

"The knife is in the room," an officer shouts.

"There’s supposed to be another kid," another officer is heard saying.

"There's a baby," Rosa responds.

"How’s the baby. Did you do anything to the f---ing baby?" the first officer asks.

"No, I did nothing to the baby," Rosa responds.

Another video shows an officer carrying the baby wrapped in a blanket just feet away from Rosa as police were putting him in a cruiser.

In another video from later that night, detectives are seen interviewing Rosa's grandmother.

"I've never seen him with any mental problems or anything like that, he's a normal kid, intelligent," she said in Spanish. "I don't know what happened…all I know is I don't have a daughter anymore."

Rosa later told detectives he stabbed his mother while she slept, according to an arrest report. He took photos of his mother's body and sent them to a friend on social media, and told the same friend over the phone that he killed her, the report said.

Rosa, who at the time was an 8th grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah, is being charged as an adult and is being held without bond while he awaits trial.

A trial date hasn't been set but the judge overseeing the case is pushing for it to start in June.