New video shows arrest of woman in alleged I-395 screwdriver attack

New video shows the arrest of a woman who allegedly tried to attack two men with a screwdriver after a crash on Interstate 395 last week.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on May 20 in the eastbound lanes of I-395 near Biscayne Boulevard.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black BMW was stopped on the road, partially blocking the right lane, when an oncoming white Toyota RAV4 collided with it.

According to an arrest report, the woman who was driving the BMW, 26-year-old Acklynn Byamugisha, told police she was stopped on the road when the driver of the RAV4 struck the back of her car.

The RAV4 driver's father showed up to the scene of the crash a short time later and that's when a verbal dispute broke out between the drivers, the arrest report said.

The dispute then turned physical when Byamugisha alleged that the father verbally threatened her, grabbed her and then pulled her hair, the report said.

Byamugisha then told police she went to the car that belonged to the father, grabbed a screwdriver and a bottle of Windex and sprayed the father and son in the face with its contents, the report said.

Video captured by Chopper 6 shows that Byamugisha then charged toward both men with the screwdriver in hand.

Miami-Dade Corrections Acklynn Byamugisha

Byamugisha was later arrested and faces several charges including aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon.