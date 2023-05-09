New Video Shows Car Involved in Lauderdale Lakes Shooting That Left Woman Hospitalized

Authorities are hoping new surveillance footage will lead them to the gunman who opened fire on a woman while she was riding in a car near a school in Lauderdale Lakes last week.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the 3400 block of N. State Road 7, not far from Park Lakes Elementary.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. and found the injured woman.

According to detectives, the 58-year-old was a passenger in a car driving in the area when a bullet entered the rear of the vehicle, penetrated her headrest and caused a superficial wound.

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot while driving near a school in Lauderdale Lakes. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

No one else in the car was injured, and the woman was released from the hospital later that evening.

A bullet also struck another car, but no one in that vehicle was injured, officials said.

Officials on Tuesday released surveillance footage of the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting.

The footage appears to show a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes S-Class, driving in the area of the 3900 block of North State Road 7 just after the barrage of bullets was fired. The driver of the vehicle then fled north on North State Road 7.

Officials said they don't know the motive for the shooting, but they're asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.