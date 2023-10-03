New video shows car possibly involved in fatal shooting near Sexyy Red music video shoot

Authorities have released new surveillance video showing a car believed to be involved in a shooting near a popular rapper's video shoot in Oakland Park last month that left a man dead.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials released the footage on Tuesday of the car believed to involved in the Sept. 14 shooting.

The shooting happened in the 3100 block of W. Oakland Park Boulevard, near the Oakland Park Flea Market and the site where rapper Sexyy Red was shooting a music video for a new song.

BSO officials said deputies were in the area responding to a disturbance call at the flea market, which was related to a music video shoot. While on-scene, deputies heard multiple gunshots coming from a nearby gas station and responded to that scene and located two gunshot wound victims.

One of the victims, later identified as 36-year-old Anthony Dennis of Oviedo, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was hospitalized.

Witnesses told investigators several subjects approached the victims prior to the shooting and that the subjects fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, officials said.

When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car matching the description, the subjects in the vehicle bailed out, officials said.

The individuals were quickly detained and arrested on unrelated charges. Their identities weren't released.

BSO officials later said that it's believed the shooting wasn't related to the music video shoot.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting.

Broward Crime Stoppers Anthony Dennis

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.