New video shows car possibly involved in man's unsolved murder in Deerfield Beach

Bobby Abernathy II was killed in the April 10 shooting

Authorities are hoping new video and an increased reward will help lead them to whoever gunned down a man in Deerfield Beach back in April.

The shooting happened back on April 10 on Southwest 11th Way where the victim, Bobby Abernathy II, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Abernathy was brought to a local hospital and pronounced dead later that day.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials on Friday released surveillance video that shows a vehicle believed to have been involved in the murder.

The vehicle is believed to be a white or silver, newer model Nissan Rogue.

Earlier this month, Broward Crime Stoppers increased the reward in the Abernathy killing to $10,000.

The Broward Crime Stoppers flyer for Bobby Abernathy II
Anyone with information is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4210 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

