New video shows customer telling Miami Beach bar manager Trump will deport him

New video shows a customer telling a Miami Beach bar manager he'll be deported by President Trump during an encounter last month that left the unruly bar patron behind bars.

Michael Nixon, 42, is facing several charges, including battery with prejudice, defrauding an innkeeper and disorderly conduct at an establishment after the Jan. 19 incident at Norman's Tavern on Collins Avenue.

According to an arrest report, the bar's manager told police Nixon was insulting a bartender and yelling profanities at her.

The report said the manager approached Nixon and told him to pay his bill and leave, to which Nixon responded "I won't pay any [expletive]."

The bar's surveillance camera captured Nixon walking towards the side of the bar and then knocking over a glass cup following that exchange.

The manager told officers that Nixon refused to pay his bill and said he was going to break more items at the restaurant. He then stood in front of Nixon to prevent him from leaving until officers arrived.

Nixon started to make racist comments towards the manager, according to the report and video from the restaurant obtained by NBC6 on Thursday.

"Hola, English [expletive], I live in America. You speak English," he said, adding, [Expletive] Trump is going to deport your [expletive]."

Eventually, the manager decided to let Nixon go free to prevent any more issues, but as he was leaving, Nixon "intentionally struck the victim by forcefully moving his body forward, specifically his left shoulder, towards the victim," the report stated.

After being attacked, the manager punched Nixon in the face, and Nixon left the bar.

Nixon's tab at the bar was $130.81.

Officers responded and were speaking with the manager when Nixon returned to the bar and he was taken into custody.

