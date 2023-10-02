New video shows drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade that left man critically injured

Police are hoping a new video will help them find whoever is responsible for a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade that left a man critically injured.

The shooting happened shortly before midnight on April 9 in the area of Northwest 51st Street and Northwest 30th Avenue in Brownsville.

Miami-Dade Police said a group of people were talking outside a home when a white truck approached and shots were fired from inside the truck.

Video released by police on Monday showed the truck drive past the group and speed off, as one of the people who was outside the home runs after the truck and opens fire.

One of the victims, 30-year-old Kenneth Cruz, was shot in the head and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Miami-Dade Police Kenneth Cruz

Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects, and a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.