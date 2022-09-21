New Video Shows Gunman Open Fire on Lauderhill Fire Rescue Ambulance

New surveillance footage released by police shows the terrifying moment a gunman opened fire on a Lauderhill Fire Rescue ambulance last week.

Officials said three emergency medical technicians were in the truck responding to a call for service Friday when the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street.

The truck was damaged but the rescue workers weren't injured, officials said.

The driver of the truck reported seeing a man point a handgun at the truck and open fire six or seven times, the report said.

Detectives began investigating and found surveillance footage from license plate readers that showed a man riding a bicycle while holding a black firearm in his right hand, the report said.

Lauderhill Police

The footage released Wednesday showed the man hop off the bicycle and fire several shots at the ambulance as it passed by.

Lauderhill Police said Jermaine Shennett, 41, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm on an emergency medical provider in the incident.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Police didn't release a possible motive for the shooting but an arrest report said Shennett "has a criminal history of shooting/throwing deadly missiles and battery on law enforcement officers."