New video shows gunmen opening fire in fatal shooting of Wilton Manors man

More than three months after a man was gunned down inside his Wilton Manors home, authorities are hoping newly released surveillance footage will lead them to his killers.

Arland Cata, 44, was shot multiple times inside his home at 501 Northwest 28th Court back on Sept. 10.

The father of two was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Broward Sheriff's Office Arland Cata

Surveillance footage released by the Broward Sheriff's Office on Tuesday shows the moments of the shooting.

The video shows the gunmen running alongside Cata's driveway before at least a dozen gunshots are heard.

The shooters then flee the home and get into a white four-door sedan before more shots are fired.

Video taken from outside the home showed multiple bullet holes in windows and walls at the home.

Authorities haven't released a possible motive in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.