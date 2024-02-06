New video shows Hialeah teen with mother hours before he confessed to stabbing her

New video shows a 13-year-old speaking with his mother inside their Hialeah apartment hours before he called police to report he'd brutally stabbed her to death.

The doorbell camera footage obtained by NBC6 on Tuesday shows Derek Rosa speaking with his mother, Irina Garcia, back on Oct. 12.

Derek Rosa is accused of killing his mother, Irina Garcia, on Oct. 12, 2023.

The video shows him open the apartment door as Garcia sits in a chair nearby holding her newborn baby.

"Why do you always tell me 'don't run?'" he asks her in Spanish in the brief video.

NBC6 obtained the police interrogation video that shows Derek Rosa confessing to killing his mother back in October.

Hours later, Rosa called police to report he'd stabbed his mother to death.

More footage released Tuesday shows Rosa on the phone with a 911 dispatcher giving the number of the apartment.

Another video shows him opening the door as police lights flash in the distance and officers approach the apartment.

"I see officers, do I leave, do I leave my house?" Rosa asks the dispatcher in the video.

"No, do not leave, do not leave," the dispatcher responds.

Police said Rosa stabbed his 39-year-old mother over 40 times. Afterwards, he called an online friend and sent the friend three photos, including two of his mother and a selfie, authorities said.

Derek Rosa is facing a murder charge in the Oct. 12 killing of his mother. He's being charged as an adult and is currently being held at the Metro West Detention Center.

The selfie, previously released by prosecutors, shows Rosa posing with what appears to be blood on his hands.

Two other photos captured from a nearby baby monitor in the apartment show Garcia holding her newborn daughter, and then Rosa later standing over her the night of the killing. Another photo showed a pink-handled kitchen knife with blood on it.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found Garcia dead in her bedroom next to a crib with her newborn, who was unharmed.

Rosa, who at the time was an 8th grader at iMater Academy in Hialeah, was arrested and faces a murder charge in Garcia's killing. He's being charged as an adult and is being held without bond while he awaits trial.