New Video Shows Kendall ATM Robbery Shootout That Left Teen Suspect Dead

Months after a botched armed robbery at a drive-thru ATM in Kendall ended in a fatal shootout, new surveillance footage is giving an up-close look at the gunfire that left a teen suspect dead.

NBC 6 on Monday obtained the footage that shows the Feb. 13 incident that left 16-year-old Nimikae Clarke dead.

Authorities said Clarke, 18-year-old Dangelo Davis and a third armed suspect were trying to rob 24-year-old Christopher Luis as he used the BB&T Bank drive-thru at 8701 Southwest 137th Avenue.

The footage released Monday shows Luis at the ATM taking out cash when he noticed two teens walking up to his car to rob him.

Seconds later, Luis pulls out a gun and a shootout between him and the suspects ensued, with Clarke and Luis hit by gunfire, an arrest warrant said.

Clarke was killed at the scene but Davis and the other suspect fled, the warrant said. Davis was later arrested in connection with the incident.

In a strange twist, Luis was cleared of murder and manslaughter charges but charged with aggravated battery with a firearm after prosecutors said he left the drive-thru area but returned and shot at Clarke more than ten times as Clarke lay incapacitated on the ground.

The Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner ruled that Clarke died from two gunshots from the initial encounter, which authorities said was legally justified under the state's so-called "Stand Your Ground" law.

NBC 6 reached out to Luis' attorney but have not heard back.