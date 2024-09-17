New video shows social media model walking away from Miami crash that killed 2

New surveillance footage shows a social media model's Mercedes speeding down a downtown Miami street and her walking away from the scene of a crash that left two people dead and has her facing DUI manslaughter charges.

The video obtained by NBC6 on Tuesday shows the moments just before and after the deadly Aug. 10 crash that has 24-year-old Maecee Marie Lathers facing 10 charges that also include vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license and causing injury.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Miami Avenue and N. 8th Street when police said Lathers crashed her white Mercedes into a black Range Rover and silver Suzuki, killing Abraham Molina and Jesus Rubio.

A self-proclaimed social media model was handcuffed in court on Tuesday and sent back to jail, after learning prosecutors filed two DUI manslaughter charges against her. NBC6's Christian Colón reports

The video shows the Mercedes speeding down N. Miami Avenue just before the crash, and shows a woman who police said is Lather walking away from the scene and sitting on a sidewalk.

She later appears to follow along with a group of runners that head back in the direction of the crash.

Records show Lathers tried leaving the scene without helping or calling 911, but bystanders confronted her.

Police bodycam footage showed Lathers face down on the ground, topless, screaming and vomiting at the scene, and prosecutors said a toxicology report revealed a variety of drugs in her system.

Portions of police body camera footage show officers respond to self-proclaimed social media model Maecee Marie Lathers after she allegedly caused a deadly crash while being under the influence of "pink cocaine," or tusi.

Lathers told police she was on "tusi," also known as pink cocaine, a party drug usually made of ketamine and other substances, officials said.

Arrest records said Lathers was traveling approximately 57 mph five seconds before the crash with the accelerator at 100%. The car then increased to 78 mph at the moment it crashed into another vehicle, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Maecee Marie Lathers

Lathers has pleaded not guilty. A judge on Monday ordered that she be held in jail without bond while she awaits trial.