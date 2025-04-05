New video shows social media model's alleged DUI crash in Miami that killed 2

New surveillance footage shows a violent crash in downtown Miami last year that left two people dead and led to DUI manslaughter charges for a social media model who allegedly walked away from the scene.

The video obtained by NBC6 on Friday shows the moment of impact in the deadly Aug. 10, 2024 crash that has 24-year-old Maecee Marie Lathers facing 10 charges that also include vehicular homicide, reckless driving, and driving with a suspended license and causing injury.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Miami Avenue and N. 8th Street when police said Lathers crashed her white Mercedes into a black Range Rover and silver Suzuki, killing Abraham Molina and Jesus Rubio.

The video shows the Mercedes speeding down N. Miami Avenue and slamming into the other two vehicles in the intersection.

A different video released this past September showed a woman who police said is Lather walking away from the scene and sitting on a sidewalk.

Records show Lathers tried leaving the scene without helping or calling 911, but bystanders confronted her.

Police bodycam footage showed Lathers face down on the ground, topless, screaming and vomiting at the scene, and prosecutors said a toxicology report revealed a variety of drugs in her system.

Lathers told police she was on "tusi," also known as pink cocaine, a party drug usually made of ketamine and other substances, officials said.

Arrest records said Lathers was traveling approximately 57 mph five seconds before the crash with the accelerator at 100%. The car then increased to 78 mph at the moment it crashed into another vehicle, records showed.

Lathers has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bond while she awaits trial.