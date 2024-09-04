New video shows sparks flying in street takeover that led to 10 arrests at Florida intersection

New aerial video shows the “coordinated street takeover event” at a Florida intersection moments before police broke it up and arrested 10 people on Saturday night.

It happened at Ambleside Boulevard and Pradera Preserve Boulevard in Riverview, about 13 miles southeast of Tampa, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO).

The event was organized on social media and drew hundreds of people and a large number of cars to the intersection, which was later shut down by the participants so they could do "donuts, drift, and other illegal and reckless driving activities,” the Florida Highway Patrol said.

In the video captured the HCSO Aviation Unit, the person in the helicopter radios, "Alright, I'm going to have multiple targets here for reckless driving. Let me know when FHP gets close."

Meanwhile, cars spin and people watching appear to throw fireworks.

"It's probably going to be at least 100 people out here watching this," the helicopter team reports as sparks fly on the ground below. "They're doing fireworks pretty much in the intersection while one's doing doughnuts, and then they just take turns. They pull off."

Then, as authorities arrive, people scatter.

"Everybody's running," the helicopter team says. "Black Charger just pulled out of the pit... Just so you know, we're sticking with the red [corvette] for now. That's the one we want to have charges on."

According to FHP, the 10 suspects are facing various charges ranging from drug possession to unlawful racing on a highway and fleeing to elude.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, along with the FHP arrested the following suspects:

Jaewon Foster, 29, Haines City

Marquis Pinkins, 29, Haines City

Jakiya Burr, 24, Lake Wales

Jakob Bryan, 20, Land O’Lakes

Ethan Marton, 20, Holiday

Alex Rodriguez-Lazu, 20, Lakeland

Ramon Santiago, 20, Lakeland

Grant Watson, 18, Wesley Chapel

A 17-year-old boy from Wesley Chapel

A 17-year-old boy from Tampa

It's unclear which suspect may have been the driver of that red corvette.

“Street racing and roadway takeovers are incredibly dangerous. They obstruct normal traffic flow and can prevent or deter emergency response, potentially putting lives at risk," FHP said in a statement. "Individuals taking part in events such as this can be charged with spectating, riding as a passenger, and, if driving, unlawful racing, in addition to many other charges regarding the reckless endangerment of others while they are behind the wheel."

Those arrested were transported without incident to Orient Road Jail in Hillsborough County, and the juveniles were taken to the Hillsborough County Juvenile Assessment Center.

In addition to the arrests, authorities also confiscated three guns and impounded four vehicles.