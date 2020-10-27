New Video Shows Suspects Burglarize Car Before Fort Lauderdale Armed Robbery Killing

Police are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find the suspects wanted in a fatal Fort Lauderdale armed robbery shooting that was caught on camera.

The footage released by Fort Lauderdale Police Tuesday shows the suspects burglarizing a car shortly before the Oct. 16 shooting that left 23-year-old Roderick Gallon dead.

Police said Gallon and another man were walking to their car in the parking lot of One West Sunrise Boulevard just before 2 a.m. when they were approached by the two armed suspects.

One of the suspects held the first victim at gunpoint and demanded he hand over his jewelry, while the other suspect to rob Gallon and shot him multiple times.

The shooting was captured on a surveillance camera from a nearby business.

Both suspects ran to a nearby vehicle and fled the area. Gallon was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died.

Family members said Gallon, of Lauderhill, left behind a 4-year-old daughter.

Fort Lauderdale Police

Police are hoping the new video of the earlier car burglary will help lead them to the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.