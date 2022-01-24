New Video Shows Suspects Firing Gunshots, Paintballs at Truck in Downtown Miami

Police are hoping new surveillance footage will help them find three suspects who fired bullets and paintballs at a truck in downtown Miami last month, leaving a woman injured.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. on Dec. 12 in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 8th Street when a man and a woman who were in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck were stopped in traffic for an extended period of time, Miami Police officials said.

A resident recorded video, which was later posted to Only in Dade, showing a group of drivers doing circles and blocking traffic at the intersection, not far from the FTX Arena.

According to police, the man who was in the truck got out and went to see why traffic wasn't moving and was attacked by multiple men.

As he tried to get back in the truck the man said he heard multiple gunshots as a group of suspects opened fire with a combination of bullets and paintballs, police said.

The woman was hit in the left eye by something and the truck was riddled with bullets and had a shattered window, police said.

The woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

A short time later, police arrested 34-year-old Calix Green in connection with the incident. The woman identified Green as one of the shooters, and officers found blue and yellow paintballs in the car he was driving, the report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Green was charged with battery, attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

Police released new surveillance footage of the incident Monday, and said they're still looking for three men who were seen in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.