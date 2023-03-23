New Video Shows Tekashi 6ix9ine Bloodied After Attack in South Florida LA Fitness

After Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally beaten in a South Florida gym, a new video was released showing the rapper's bloody nose and bruised face.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was hospitalized after being attacked in the sauna of an LA Fitness on Tuesday, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office.

After a video of the attack went viral on social media Wednesday, an Instagram account called @miami___wtf posted an exclusive video where the rapper appears to be reentering the gym with blood dripping down his face.

The man recording the cell phone video follows Hernandez back into the gym saying, "They got that boy good."

PBSO deputies learned that an altercation occurred inside the business between several individuals, the victim later identified as 26-year-old rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

"He was attacked in a Sauna at a gym by three or four thugs who beat him up (he tried fighting back)," the rapper's attorney Lance Lazzaro said in a statement to NBC News.

Hernandez sustained cuts to his face and bruises, and PBSO confirmed he was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Employees heard the disturbance and the perpetrators fled," Lazzaro said. "Police in South Florida were called and he was transported via ambulance to a local hospital."

It remains unknown at this time why the men attacked Hernandez, and the incident remains under investigation by PBSO detectives.

