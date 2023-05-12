New Video Shows Unsolved 2022 Mother's Day Drive-By Shooting in Broward

More than a year after a young woman was severely injured in a drive-by shooting on Mother's Day in Broward, authorities are hoping new surveillance footage will help find the shooter.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 8, 2022, in the 2800 block of Northwest 15th Court in unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to the scene and located a woman suffering from several gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a black Honda Accord.

The woman, 20-year-old Dru’Niyyia Griffin, was severely injured and taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

A second victim, a man, arrived at the hospital a short time later and was treated and released.

Officials said Griffin and the man were sitting in her parked car outside the house of someone they were visiting when another vehicle drove by and someone inside fired multiple shots.

Video released Friday by BSO showed a barrage of bullets coming from the other vehicle, believed to be a dark SUV.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting and are asking for the public's help. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in the case and anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.