New video shows violent robbery of Hialeah nail salon owner that led to arrest of mom and son

New video shows the violent armed robbery of a Hialeah nail salon owner back in September that landed a mother and son behind bars.

The robbery happened back on Sept. 16 outside Champagne Nails at 7751 W. 28th Avenue.

The salon's owner, Yunet Sanchez, who also sells jewelry at the business, was leaving with luggage containing a large amount of gold jewelry when she was violently robbed.

Surveillance video obtained Thursday showed Sanchez loading the luggage into her car when a man who was wearing all black with a facemask and gun in his hand approached.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He forcefully started pulling on the handle of the luggage, demanding Sanchez let go while hitting her hands with the gun, but when she wouldn't let go, he pistol-whipped her multiple times in the mouth and back of her head, an arrest report said.

A mother and son are facing charges in connection with a violent armed robbery of a Hialeah nail salon employee last month. Julian Flores, 24, and his mother, 55-year-old Lourdes Diaz, were arrested this week on charges of armed robbery, arrest reports said.

At one point he also fired a round from the gun, causing her to let go of the luggage, the report said.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect running to a getaway car, which was being driven by a second suspect, and they fled the scene.

The luggage contained around 1,300 pieces of jewelry worth over $800,000, police said.

Police later identified the robber as 24-year-old Julian Flores, and said the getaway driver was his mother, 55-year-old Lourdes Diaz.

Miami-Dade Corrections Lourdes Diaz and Julian Flores

Flores and Diaz were arrested in October and charged with armed robbery.

Sanchez identified Diaz as a frequent customer of the salon who'd shown interest in purchasing jewelry but had never completed a purchase, the arrest report said.

Detectives later discovered that after the robbery, Flores posted a photo of himself on Instagram holding a gun and wearing a distinct gold ring that had been taken during the crime, the report said.

And when Diaz was detained during a traffic stop, officers found she had two baggies containing gold necklaces that were consistent with the stolen jewelry, the report said.

The owner of a Hialeah salon recalls the terrifying moments she was robbed at gunpoint. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

Sanchez was left covered in bruises behind her ear, on her cheek and hand, and had an open wound on the back of her head after the robbery.

"When he fired the gun, I was terrified,” Sanchez told NBC6 after the arrests. "I thought to myself, 'he's going to kill me.'"

Flores and Diaz were booked into jail and denied bond during court appearances.