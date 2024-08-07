New video shows woman's brutal fatal beating on busy Miami Beach street

New video shows the brutal beating on a busy Miami Beach street that left one woman dead and another facing a murder charge.

The fatal attack happened back on June 26 in the area of 5th Street and Ocean Drive.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 on Wednesday shows one woman, identified by police as 20-year-old Zaria Liana Williams, apparently punching another woman repeatedly.

Police body camera video shows officers arriving and taking Williams into custody as the victim, 55-year-old Anna Mathis, is seen laying on the ground.

Mathis has her eyes open and is breathing at first but doesn't move.

"Anna can you hear me?" an officer asks her, as a person who says they're a nurse tries to assist.

Witnesses also gather around and try to explain to the officers what happened.

"This girl was on top of her like beating the s--- out of her," one witness says in the video. "I work at TGI Friday's and when I came out she was on top of her beating the s--- out of her."

Rescue workers arrive and are seen trying to help Mathis, who was rushed to nearby Mount Sinai Hospital with fractured ribs, a fractured sternum, and a "catastrophic" brain bleed, an arrest report said.

Mathis had to be intubated and wasn't breathing on her own until her health declined and on June 29, she was pronounced brain dead with no chance of recovery, the report said.

According to the arrest report, witnesses said Mathis had pulled on a necklace Williams was wearing, causing Williams to get upset and go after her.

The report said Williams was caught on camera taking a fighting stance and punching the victim, which caused the victim to fall to the ground.

Miami-Dade Corrections Zaria Liana Williams

The victim got back up and Williams again punches her in the face, which caused her to end up back on the ground, the report said.

Williams straddled the victim and punched her in the head and face seven times as the victim appeared to be unresponsive, the report said.

A male bystander pushed Williams off the victim, and Williams walked away, the report said.

Williams was initially arrested on an aggravated battery charge but it was later upgraded to second-degree murder when Mathis died.