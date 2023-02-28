New Videos, 911 Calls Released in Murder Case of Miami-Dade Woman Stabbed, Run Over

Horrifying new videos show the violent moments before a South Florida woman was allegedly murdered last month by a man she had been in a relationship with.

NBC 6 obtained the videos in the murder of 48-year-old Claudia Ordonez through an open records request. Police said Ordonez was beaten, stabbed and then run over with her own car by Axel Ordonez-Diaz, 47, who is now behind bars and accused of murder.

In that records request is also new home surveillance video that shows police being forced to shoot the man at the scene.

The videos are part of the evidence that prosecutors have gathered against Ordonez-Diaz. The videos are extremely disturbing to watch, but help piece together the gruesome and violent series of events that night.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

File Image Axel Ordonez-Diaz in 2020

Some of the video appears to be cellphone video shot by neighbors showing Ordonez hurt and struggling on the ground moments before she died. Ordonez-Diaz appears to be standing over her in the video, pacing and even yelling at times.

Several neighbors called 911 after seeing the badly injured woman.

"Oh my God. I think she's bleeding badly," said one 911 caller.

The 911 dispatcher said, "I have help on the way. Are you able to stay on the line with me?"

The caller responded, "Yeah, I can stay on the line with you. But he's really hurting her bad right now."

The victim's best friend told NBC 6 last week that Ordonez and Ordonez-Diaz had been in an on-and-off relationship.

"She didn’t deserve to go in the way she left because that was, like, horrible, with no dignity," Genoveva Davalos said.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has the emotional words you'll hear Only on 6.

An arrest report said after Ordonez-Diaz reportedly ran her over, which was also captured on video, he then crashed into a neighbor's car down the street, injuring the two people inside.

Another person called 911 to report the crash.

"There was a car just driving down and another car just rammed into it," said the 911 caller.

Neighbors' cameras also captured the police shooting that followed. In two videos, an office is heard shouting commands and then gunshots.

Another camera angle appears to show Ordonez-Diaz running toward the police officer.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and then later booked into jail. He faces a second-degree murder charge and two counts of attempted murder.

Ordonez-Diaz's defense attorney said they don't have a statement to make at this time.