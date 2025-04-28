New videos show car dealership shooting suspect with rifle, deputy ducking from gunfire

A new surveillance video shows a suspect in a deadly Miami-Dade car dealership shooting carrying a rifle before he headed to the business where authorities said he fatally shot his brother and another man, while a separate new video shows a deputy apparently ducking to avoid the gunfire.
The shooting unfolded Thursday afternoon at Priced Right Motors at Southwest 73rd Avenue and 45th Street.
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said the dealership's owner, 34-year-old Eduardo Juan Rivero Jr., was shot and killed by his half-brother, 49-year-old Roberto Leyva.
Officials said there has been an ongoing family dispute involving the two men.
A second victim, 35-year-old Armando Yadro Alea, was also injured in the shooting.
A new doorbell video obtained by NBC6 appears to show Leyva getting ready to head to the dealership wearing what looks like tactical gear and a carrying a long gun wrapped in a towel.
The same camera later captured SWAT members arriving to search Leyva's home after the shooting.
Another video obtained by NBC6 on Monday shows a sheriff's deputy at the dealership ducking down during the shooting, presumably to avoid being hit by the gunfire.
Authorities said after deputies arrived, there was a shootout with Leyva, who was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Leyva remains in critical condition in a local hospital. No charges have been filed so far, officials said.
Alea, who was shot in the shoulder, was expected to be released from the hospital soon.