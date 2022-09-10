New Videos Show Moment 5 Were Killed in Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway: Report

New videos show the moment a wrong-way driver entered the Palmetto Expressway through an exit-ramp last month, killing five people, the Miami Herald reported.

Surveillance footage obtained by the newspaper shows the silver Infiniti Q50 making a left from Northwest 67th Avenue, the wrong way on a one-way road next to the Palmetto Expressway.

In a second video the driver, 30-year-old Maiky Simeon, is seen whizzing past cars going the opposite direction and entering through the exit-ramp toward the expressway. A third video taken from a car dealership alongside the Palmetto, shows the deadly result.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Miami Herald shows the Infiniti zooming past other cars on the expressway until it finally collides with a gray Honda killing all five passengers inside. Briana Pacalagua, Daniela Marcano, Giancarlos Arias, Valeria Pena, and Valeria Caceres were all in their late teens.

Funeral services were held Thursday for the victims who were killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway over the weekend. NBC 6's Ryan Nelson reports

Video footage also shows the gray Honda spinning, crossing all lanes until it finally crashed into a guardrail near the side of the expressway.

The Miami Herald obtained the videos from prosecutors who entered them as evidence in a hearing for Simeon on Friday. Simeon is charged with five counts of vehicular manslaughter.

At Tuesday’s detention hearing, a Miami-Dade prosecutor said he would charge Simeon with DUI manslaughter after blood tests revealed he was drunk at the time of the accident. During the hearing, a Florida Highway Patrol corporal testified Simeon's toxicology test showed a blood-alcohol content level of .152, nearly double the legal limit in Florida.

NBC 6's Steve Litz has the latest on a hearing for the driver involved in a deadly wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway last month.

Prosecutors looking to keep Simeon in jail before his trial also told the judge that his car was going almost 80 mph as he drove east in the westbound lanes.

According to the Herald, the video clips, two of which were taken from a nearby McDonald’s and the third from a car dealership, will now be key evidence against Simeon in any future trial.

Simeon is expected to plead not guilty at his arraignment on Monday in Miami-Dade circuit court.