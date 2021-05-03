It's Back! First White Castle Opens in Florida After More Than 50 Years

White Castle “cravers” in Florida, you can finally rejoice!

The beloved chain restaurant celebrated the grand opening of its largest location in the world and re-introduction to Florida Tuesday morning with much fanfare.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Long lines of fans and cars waited outside the Orlando restaurant near Walt Disney World a chance to order the chain's iconic sliders and other fan-favorite menu items.

“Finally, I’ve been waiting a long time,” cheered one woman among the crowd of White Castle "cravers" as she entered the restaurant.

White Castle

The new Central Florida location marks the burger joint’s return to Florida after its last restaurant in Miami shut down more than 50 years ago.

“You could say our Orlando Castle has been 100 years in the making,” White Castle President and CEO Lisa Ingram said in a statement. “We have been humbled and honored by the warm welcome we have received to date from the Central Florida community.

Beginning Tuesday, the Orlando Castle will be open 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday, before eventually operating 24 hour per day.

White Castle is America’s first fast-food hamburger chain and is famously known for its assortment of signature mini, square-shaped sliders.