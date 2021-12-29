New Year's Weekend Could See Record Highs in South Florida

Our temperatures are going to continue to be way above normal, flirting with record highs for the next couple of days. And that won't change until we get a cold front through South Florida.

By early Sunday, the cold front will be knocking on the door of the Florida Panhandle, but it will take until Monday early morning for it to reach South Florida, and that's when we'll see our temperatures drop. There won't be a lot of rain with that front.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There's only a 20 percent chance of showers with it.

In the meantime, way above normal temperatures, this could be a record high temperature for Friday in South Florida, where after some patchy morning fog and clouds, we'll see plenty of sun throughout the day.

With no rain Friday or Saturday or Sunday, the start of 2022 is going to be dry in our area.

However, the front moves through on Monday we get a 20% chance of showers and much cooler temperature readings, so next week's highs will be in the70s and the lows will be in the 60s.