Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

New York man arrested for alleged video voyeurism in Fort Lauderdale airport bathroom

By NBC6

A New York man was arrested after he allegedly put his phone under a stall door in a bathroom at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, authorities said.

Dawson Hiegert, 24, was arrested Tuesday on a video voyeurism charge, Broward jail records showed.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened in a men's bathroom in the Terminal 2 Delta Sky Lounge.

A man who was in the stall said he saw black loafers facing the stall door then saw a phone appear under the door, the report said.

He said the suspect must have seen him looking at the phone because he immediately fled the bathroom.

The victim identified Hiegert as the suspect by his unique shoes and confronted him in the Delta Lounge, the report said.

Hiegert denied taking a picture of the victim, who contacted deputies, the report said.

Deputies responded and Hiegert apparently confessed to the incident, though his confession was redacted from the report.

Hiegert, of Rego Park, in Queens, was arrested and booked into jail.

