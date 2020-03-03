New York Man Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Traveled to Miami: Gov. Cuomo

A New York City attorney who is the state's second confirmed coronavirus case and the first apparent community spread case traveled to Miami, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday.

It's unknown when the 50-year-old man, who lives in Westchester County and works in Manhattan, traveled to Miami, but health officials are testing relatives and working to backtrace any other contacts for risk, NBC New York reported.

The Florida Department of Health didn't comment on the case.

Cuomo said an initial review of the man's travels doesn't suggest any travel to China or other countries at the nexus of the outbreak so authorities are looking at it as a possible case of person-to-person spread. The man remains hospitalized in serious condition in Manhattan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Monday the first two Florida coronavirus cases. The two cases involve a man in his 60s in Manatee County, and a woman in her 20s in Hillsborough County. Both were in stable condition and receiving medical care while being kept in isolation until they were medically cleared.

Officials said the woman had recently returned from northern Italy, which has been among the countries hardest hit by the virus outside of Asia. The man had not been in any countries affected, and it was unknown how he may have been exposed, officials said.

There were no confirmed coronavirus cases in South Florida.

The CDC confirmed that two people were tested positive for COVID-19 in Florida. NBC 6 anchor Carlos Suarez reports.

On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state was monitoring 184 people for COVID-19. A total of 23 people have been tested in the state, including the two positive cases, 15 that came back negative, and six that were awaiting results, DeSantis said. Around 800 people in total have been monitored in the state since late January, DeSantis said.

"Despite these cases the overall immediate threat to the public remains low. With that said, we do anticipate that more will test positive and we've taken additional actions to help contain the virus' spread," DeSantis said.