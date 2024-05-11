Miami-Dade County

Newly sworn-in Miami-Dade cop gives aid to 24 Hour Fitness stabbing victim

Officer Nilsson Herrera was working out at the gym along Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens Thursday night when he heard screaming

A new graduate of the Miami-Dade Police Department was in the right place at the right time when a man was stabbed inside a 24 Hour Fitness.

Officer Nilsson Herrera was working out at the gym along Northwest 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens Thursday night when he heard screaming.

Herrera found the man who'd been stabbed inside and his training immediately kicked in.

The victim collapsed but Herrera rendered aid and applied pressure to his wound, staying with him until fire rescue took over.

The man was airlifted to Aventura Hospital in critical but stable condition, police said.

A suspect is at large after he stabbed a man during an argument Thursday at a 24 Hour Fitness in Miami Gardens, police said. NBC6's Niko Clemmons reports

Miami Gardens Police said the victim and another man had been arguing when one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

Police are still searching for the attacker, who they said fled from the rear of the business and into an apartment complex next door.

Herrera had been sworn-in as an officer in Miami-Dade just this past Wednesday.

He was among a group of 34 new officers who successfully completed 18 weeks of intense training.

