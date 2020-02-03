6 Things to Know – Chiefs Win Super Bowl LIV, Travelers Expected to Flood MIA

It’s Monday, February 3rd – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Following a picture perfect weather day on Sunday, the night turned magical for the Kansas City Chiefs as they came out on top in Super Bowl 54 played inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Patrick Mahomes overcame two interceptions to throw two fourth quarter touchdowns as the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 31-20 in front of a sellout crowd of 62,417 in the final game of the National Football League’s 100th season.

No. 2 - Miami International Airport is expecting record numbers for travelers today as everyone who was in town for the Super Bowl heads out of South Florida. Authorities are encouraging people to arrive at the airport for hours ahead of time to assure they make their flight.

A new system for travelers arriving at the airport with a ride-share means a few more minutes of commuting time, as now those who get dropped off at MIA must walk through the rental car part of the airport and get on the mover.

No. 3 - Two dogs died in a house fire that broke out early Monday morning at a residence in Northwest Miami-Dade.

No people were hurt or injured in the incident, which took place at a home in the 14000 block of Northwest 10th place.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews were at the scene and appeared to have put out the flames by 6 a.m.

No. 4 - A South Florida family is in mourning after a mother was killed in a hit-and-run incident in SW Miami Saturday morning.

Jeannette Barrios, 54, was on her way to work when she was hit by a car along Southwest 304th Street. A teddy bear and flowers now mark the spot where she was found.

"I'm still in shock, I can't believe this happened to my family," said Christine Sotomayor, Barrios's niece. "She loved her kids, she laughed at everything."

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

No. 5 - Tonight's Iowa caucuses are the first opportunity for Democrats to express their preferences in what’s been a long and tumultuous primary. They set the tone for the month-long sprint through the early primary states, after which the field of candidates is typically culled. The winner usually receives a boost in media attention and fundraising that can propel them through subsequent contests. An unexpectedly bad performance, meanwhile, can hobble a candidate.

The caucuses don’t always pick the eventual nominee, but for Democrats they’ve been more predictive — every winner since 2000 has gone on to become the Democratic nominee. And historically, they’ve been known to catapult underdog candidates’ campaigns to prominence — like they did with Barack Obama in 2008, or Jimmy Carter in 1976.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, South Florida has settled into a beautiful and bright weather pattern that will allow for persistent sunshine for much of the week. Monday morning’s lows will level out in the middle to upper 40s with afternoon highs to follow in the lower to mid-70s. Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s before 80s return Wednesday and Thursday.