6 Things to Know – Deadly Cross County Chase, Art Basel Takes Over Miami Beach

It’s Friday, December 6th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Weather wise, a beautiful morning is in store for South Florida with a dry weekend in the forecast - but a warming trend could be on the way. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather and First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 - A high-speed police pursuit of a hijacked UPS truck that began with an armed robbery and shootout at a jewelry shop in Coral Gables ended in a hail of gunfire, killing four people in Miramar Thursday evening.

George Piro of the FBI confirmed that the two suspects died, as well as the UPS driver and a bystander who was shot where the chase ended in Miramar.

No. 3 - The UPS driver's family identified him as 27-year-old Frank Ordonez, of Hialeah.

Ordonez's father, Joe Merino, said his son normally works a route in Coconut Grove and it was his first day working by himself on the route in Coral Gables. Merino said. UPS released a statement late Thursday saying they are cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

No. 4 – Drivers are advised to avoid the area around Miramar Parkway and Flamingo Road for much of Friday morning as officers continue their investigation into the deadly shooting.

Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on traffic advisories and closures as well as when roadways are back open.

No. 5 - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democrats will draft articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, a crucial step toward a vote of the full House.

The articles are likely to mostly encompass Democrats' findings on Trump's dealings with Ukraine. Democrats are still writing them, but the articles could charge Trump with abuse of office, bribery and obstruction. Lawmakers and staff are expected to finish drafting the articles in the coming days, a process that is being led by Pelosi and the House Judiciary Committee.

No. 6 - Miami Art Week has kicked off and two of its major fairs, Art Miami and Art Basel, are happening this week and will attract tens of thousands of people from around the world to the Miami and Miami Beach areas.

Art Basel will feature over 250 international galleries that will display artwork by over 4,000 artists in its 18th installment through to Sunday at the Miami Beach Convention Center.