6 Things to Know – Early Voting Starts in Florida, Judge Rules Miami-Dade Curfew Illegal

It’s Monday, October 19th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Early voting in South Florida begins today, and will run until November 1st. Registered voters can show up to cast their ballot at any early voting location within their county.

In Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach, early voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In Monroe County, they'll open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For a full list of voting locations and other information to keep in mind as you head to the polls, check out our guide to early voting.

No. 2 - A local adult entertainment company will be operating beyond Miami-Dade County's curfew Saturday night after a County Circuit judge recently allowed the strip club to defy the emergency orders. Now, Miami-Dade officials say the countywide curfew meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in businesses will be in jeopardy unless the decision is overturned.

On Friday, Judge Beatrice Butchko handed down the decision which allowed the company Tootsie's to operate past midnight. Miami-Dade County currently has a curfew between midnight and 6 a.m.

Judge Butchko ruled that curfew was illegal since it conflicted with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent emergency orders.

No. 3 - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one person dead in Sunrise early Sunday.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene on Northwest 104th Avenue on Saturday evening after a woman called to report that her 56-year-old ex-husband was threatening to commit suicide and harm anyone that came to his residence.

Sunrise police arrived at the man's apartment complex, which is "densely populated with senior citizens," officials said. Close to 1 a.m., officers attempted to call the man and were unable to reach him.

No. 4 - The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide reached 40 million Monday morning, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.

The grim new milestone comes as some countries and U.S. states are trying more targeted measures to address the recent surges in cases, especially in Europe and the Americas.

Florida reached more than 755,000 coronavirus cases Sunday as the state reported an additional 50 virus-related deaths.

No. 5 - With just over two weeks left until election day, the Trump and Biden campaigns are in full swing. Kamala Harris will be making stops in Florida on Monday, including visits to Orlando and Jacksonville in what will be her first public appearance since a member of her staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

Throughout the weekend, both Trump and Biden supporters held various rallies across South Florida to show support for their candidates.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, look for gusty winds to continue today along with scattered showers and a possible storm. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.