6 Things to Know – Fire at Pompano Beach Auto Shop, Eta Leaves Destruction in Central America

It’s Friday, November 6th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - In the contest for 16 electoral votes that's still too close to call, Joe Biden has taken the lead over Donald Trump in Georgia, according to NBC News.

In the latest count, Biden leads with at least 1,000 votes over Trump with 99% reporting as of 4:30 a.m. ET on Friday, according to NBC News.

If Biden wins Georgia, he would jump from his current 253 electoral votes to 269. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted — many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead.

There is a potential that the race could go to a recount. Under Georgia law, if the margin between Biden and Trump is under half a percentage point of difference, a recount can be requested.

No. 2 - A record number of coronavirus cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, breaking a previous high set Wednesday of more than 100,000 cases in a single day.

A total of 120,048 people in the U.S. tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, nearly 16,000 more than on Wednesday, according to an NBC News tally.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world. More than 236,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S., according to NBC News data.

No. 3 - Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a fire that had broken out at an auto shop early Friday morning.

The incident took place at Mario & Son's Auto Repair on 101 Southwest 5th Street close to 3:45 a.m. Since the shop is located across the street from Pompano Beach's fire station, firefighters reportedly saw the flames and were able to respond quickly to put it out.

Officials said rescuers had been able to save a business owner and a small dog, which received oxygen and was taken to Coral Springs Animal Rescue.

No. 4 - Police arrested two men in Philadelphia late Thursday after receiving a tip that they were making threats against the Philadelphia Convention Center, where the city's mail-in ballots are still being counted.

Police were told the men were coming up from Virginia armed with AR-15s, police sources said. Police found their Hummer near the Convention Center; the car was decorated with stickers promoting the conspiracy theory QAnon.

Police on the scene said weapons were recovered from the car, though they did not say what kind.

No. 5 - As the remnants of hurricane Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama.

It will be days before the true toll of Eta is known. Its torrential rains battered economies already strangled by the COVID-19 pandemic, took all from those who had little and laid bare the shortcomings of governments unable to aid their citizens and pleading for international assistance.

South Florida will likely deal with added moisture, significant rain and storm chances, and the risk of flooding early next week.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, expect gusty winds Friday as well as periods of rain with some dry breaks. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.