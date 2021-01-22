6 Things to Know: Florida to Restrict 1st COVID-19 Vaccine Dose to Residents; Mega Millions Jackpot

It’s Friday, Jan. 22, and NBC 6 has your top news stories of the day.

We’re in store for a beautiful day across South Florida with highs in the upper 70s and very low humidity. Click here for your First Alert Forecast.

Here are your six things to know.

No. 1 - Florida to Restrict First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines to Residents

If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida, it is now mandatory to be a resident of the state, according to a new health advisory issued Thursday.

The advisory, issued by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees, restricts the first dose of the vaccine to residents and people who are in Florida providing health care services involving direct contact with patients.

The advisory cited the "extremely limited" availability of the vaccine.

No. 2 - Man Struck by Hit-and-Run Driver in Miami Beach

Miami Beach police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a passenger, sending him to the hospital Thursday.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Fifth Street and Michigan Avenue, police said.

The man was struck by a white Kia Sorrento, license plate number KCM D06, that should now have damage on the front passenger side.

No. 3 - Broward County Public Schools to Begin Vaccinating Employees Ages 65 and Older

Starting this weekend, Broward County Public Schools employees ages 65 and older will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, the district announced.

Eligible teachers and school staff can get vaccinated from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.

The vaccinations are happening in collaboration with the Florida Department of Health in Broward.

Mega Millions Drawing Tonight

Someone in Maryland may have snatched up the $730 million Powerball prize on Wednesday, but another drawing for a big cash prize is happening tonight.

The $970 million drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is happening tonight at 11 p.m.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since Sept. 15, allowing the prize to grow larger and larger over four months.

Publix, Broward to Offer More Vaccine Appointments to Seniors

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County said it was taking part in a new, state-run appointment scheduling system, but not long after the portal went live Thursday, all available time slots had been filled.

24,000 appointments opened up at 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County Thursday, and they'd all been booked within two hours.

Publix is opening up another 45,000 appointments on Friday, January 22nd at 6 a.m. Head to Publix.com\covidvaccine to try and snag a slot.

A spokesperson for Publix said they aren’t currently offering vaccinations in Miami-Dade or Broward because systems are already in place for inoculations in those counties.

“We are looking for more rural areas and areas that don’t have an established system already in place," said Maria Brous, the Director of Communications for Publix. "So in Miami-Dade County there’s Jackson Memorial, Broward Hard Rock has a drive-thru currently. And Publix has been acting as the filler throughout the state for areas that may not have systems in place."

NBC 6 First Alert Weather

Despite some patchy dense fog early on Friday, we are looking at beautiful weather to round out the week. We will be a little warmer with highs in the upper-70s, but most importantly, the humidity will still be on the low side. Conditions look quite similar on Saturday.

A weak front will slide through late Saturday or early Sunday, but you'll barely notice it. Winds will quickly switch to the southeast and we are actually forecasting higher temperatures behind the front. Click here for your full forecast.