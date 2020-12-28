6 Things to Know: House to Vote on Stimulus Checks, U.S. Confirms 19 Million Covid Cases

It’s Monday, December 28th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - After holding up the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill for nearly a week, President Donald Trump has just signed off on the stimulus package, which includes $600 checks.

The president had previously called the bill an unsuitable "disgrace" and demanded lawmakers raise the second round of stimulus checks to $2,000 per person, from $600.

Though the stimulus bill has been signed into law, the push to more than triple the size of direct payments is still underway.

The House plans to vote on a measure to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 on Monday, and in a statement released by Trump on Sunday night, he said the Senate would also "start the process for a vote that increases checks to $2,000."

No. 2 - Over the weekend, the United States surpassed 19 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to tally by NBC News. And health officials are worried virus cases and deaths will continue to spike after millions of Americans traveled to see friends and family for the holidays, ignoring pleas to stay home.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

The U.S. has recorded more than 19 million coronavirus cases and over 333,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a tally by NBC News.

Florida added more than 7,300 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the state's total count to 1,271,979, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

No. 3 - Officials are investigating a fatal shooting that took place outside of an apartment complex in Dania Beach Saturday evening.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the scene at 321 East Sheridan Street around 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman lying on the ground suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No. 4 - The man believed to be responsible for the Christmas Day bombing that tore through downtown Nashville blew himself up in the explosion, and appears to have acted alone, federal officials said Sunday.

Investigators used DNA and other evidence to link the man, identified as Anthony Quinn Warner, to the mysterious explosion but said they have not determined a motive. Officials have received hundreds of tips and leads, but have concluded that no one other than Warner is believed to have been involved in the early morning explosion that damaged dozens of buildings and injured three people.

No. 5 - Coronavirus vaccinations for the oldest residents of Miami-Dade County will begin at Mount Sinai Medical Center this week, the hospital's CEO said.

The vaccine is currently only available to frontline healthcare workers and first responders, but beginning this week, people aged 75 years or older can start making appointments to receive initial doses of Pfizer and Moderna.

People who would like an appointment can call Mount Sinai between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm during the week, and 8:00 am and 1:00 pm on weekends at 305-674-2312. Also:

No. 6 - Weatherwise, a few spotty showers are possible for this Monday morning and afternoon, as temps reach the upper 70s. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.