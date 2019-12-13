6 Things to Know- Impeachment Vote Delayed, Man Killed in Hit And Run

No. 1 – Expect another hot, muggy day today, and the same goes for Saturday. Scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm loom over today, but rain chances will diminish into the weekend. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 – The House Judiciary Committee abruptly postponed a historic vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, shutting down a 14-hour session that dragged with partisanship but had been expected to end with the formal charges being sent to the full House for a vote next week.

Approval of the two charges against the president is still expected Friday in the committee.

No. 3 – A mother was rushed to the hospital after she was accidentally shot by her child inside a car in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The mother was inside of the car with her two children, a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl, while the father was inside at a nearby business, according to police. Before leaving the car, the father placed his handgun, which is lawfully owned and carried, under the seat and the boy got out of his car seat and grabbed the gun.

The gun accidentally discharged, striking the mother.

No. 4 – Police are looking for a driver who hit and killed a pedestrian early Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance footage shows the victim, identified as 53-year-old Wilfredo Barberan-Santiago, crossing Sunrise Boulevard near Northwest 10th Avenue when a vehicle plows into him.

No. 5 – The Lakers will face-off against the Miami Heat at the American Airlines Arena at 7 p.m. tonight.

No. 6 – Today is the last day to make a donation to our 22nd Annual Caravan of Joy Toy Drive!

New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Miramar Fire Department at 14801 Southwest 27th Street. The collection event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The NBC 6 Café will be there Friday morning.