6 Things to Know – New Rules at Hard Rock Testing Site, Miami-Dade Mayor Holds Virtual Town Hall

It's Monday, April 20th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Florida officials have expanded criteria for coronavirus testing at the Hard Rock Stadium site.

Now, anyone with preexisting medical conditions can get tested, as well as those who have come in contact with someone who tested positive, regardless of whether or not they are showing symptoms.

Since the expanded criteria also means bigger lines and longer wait times, officials also had tips and new rules for cars that people should be aware of before pulling up to Hard Rock.

No. 2 - Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez is holding a virtual town hall today at 4 p.m., and he's interested on hearing resident input regarding the county's plan to reopen some public spaces.

Gimenez made clear in his tweet that the county still does not have a timeline set up for reopening, but he said he wants to hear residents' questions on the matter.

On Twitter, several users weighed in with their concerns, from expressing worry over not enough testing having been done to urging the mayor to reopen the ocean for swimming.

No. 3 - The Trump administration and Congress expect an agreement Monday on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

As talks continued, President Donald Trump said there’s a "good chance" of reaching a bipartisan agreement with Democrats.

"We are very close to a deal," Trump said Sunday at the White House.

No. 4 - Several food distribution sites are being set up this month across South Florida.

Four parks in Miami Gardens and many Miami-Dade County schools will distribute meals on a weekly basis. A health food delivery company has also begun a drive collecting non-perishable foods three days a week.

No. 5 - Health care workers across South Florida are putting their lives on the line during the coronavirus pandemic. But, one of the largest hospital systems is now restricting the use of N95 masks for those treating patients with the virus.

According to the HCA, there are new protocols for the use of protective equipment. N95 masks will only be used for aerosolized procedures, including intubation and nebulization, for patients who have or are suspected to have the virus.

Other employees treating COVID-19 patients will be provided with a Level 1 medical mask, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not consider respiratory protection.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, the heat continues to break records in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, though a cold front on Tuesday will bring temperatures slightly down to the high 80s along with less humidity. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.