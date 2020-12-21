6 Things to Know: Police Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting, Congress Expected to Pass Stimulus Package

It’s Monday, December 21st - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Police were investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place in Homestead Sunday night and left one person injured.

The incident began when officers responded to a home burglary around the area of Northeast 5th Avenue and Northeast 9th Court close to 10 p.m.

One officer reportedly chased the burglary suspect in his car until they both crashed. The officer then shot at the suspect, according to police.

No. 2 - Congress is set to pass one of the largest stimulus packages in the nation's history, which will send much-needed aid to struggling families and small businesses across the country as the nation continues to grapple with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The nearly $1 trillion COVID-19 relief bill will include a second stimulus check of up to $600 for many Americans, an extra $300 in enhanced unemployment insurance for 11 weeks, the continuation of key jobless programs and funding for food and rental assistance, among other provisions, lawmakers announced Sunday night.

No. 3 - The coronavirus vaccine from Cambridge-based Moderna is arriving in hospitals across the country Monday, joining Pfizer's in the nation's arsenal against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly six million doses are expected to go out to more than 3,000 locations around the U.S. this week. At least 15 hospitals in South Florida are expected to get batches of the vaccine.

No. 4 - Florida reached 1.2 million coronavirus cases after adding over 8,400 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as virus-related deaths in the state increased by 95.

The 8,401 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,201,566, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 95 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 20,568 Sunday. Another 293 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

No. 5 - Officials at Miami International Airport are projecting holiday travel to be cut in half when compared to previous years, as millions of passengers are still expected to fly home for the holidays amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MIA says it is expecting a 54% decrease in travel during its two busiest weeks of the year - December 21st to January 6th - when compared to previous years.

The culprit for the drop-off in traveling would be the pandemic, which has forced many to think twice about booking flights.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, another cold front is working through South Florida and bringing with it some isolated showers for the first half of the day.