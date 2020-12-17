6 Things to Know: Shooting Incident Leaves One Dead, President Macron Tests Positive for Covid

It’s Thursday, December 17th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Miami police were investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead and at least three injured early Thursday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Officers said that the incident, which took place along Southwest 247th Terrace close to 2 a.m., began with a group of people gathered outside a house.

Officials were called to the scene after multiple shots were fired. At least three people were injured by gunshots, police said, including one man who succumbed to his injuries and was shortly pronounced dead.

No. 2 - French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday, following a week when he has met with numerous European leaders. The French and Spanish prime ministers are among those self-isolating because they had recent contact with him.

Macron took a test “as soon as the first symptoms appeared" and will self-isolate for seven days, the presidency said in a brief statement. It did not detail what symptoms Macron experienced or any treatment he might be receiving.

No. 3 - As the United States continues to roll out the Pfizer vaccine for health care workers and nursing home residents, the country reached new records in the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday with more than 230,000 new cases and 3,234 deaths reported, according to a tally by NBC News.

Meanwhile, the White House announced Wednesday Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen will publicly receive a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to get a shot as soon as next week, NBC News reports.

The vaccine campaign is offering hope in the fight against the pandemic that has infected over 17 million and killed more than 308,000 in the U.S. alone, according to NBC News.

No. 4 - After months of back and forth, a new coronavirus relief bill may soon be on the way. NBC News reports the bill would total about $900 billion and include stimulus checks, around $600 per person. That’s half the amount of the first round of checks, which were $1,200 per person.

NBC 6 News political analyst Carlos Curbelo says the compromise comes after much gridlock. “After many months of waiting, after many months of negotiations that led to nowhere, by this weekend, Congress will produce a broad COVID relief bill,” Curbelo said.

No. 5 - Once again, South Florida has answered the call to help brighten the holidays for thousands of children in the area, and not even a global pandemic prevented the community from spreading holiday joy this year.

For the 23rd year, NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 teamed up for the Caravan of Joy toy drive.

At Good Shepherd Development Center in Cutler Bay on Wednesday, hundreds of kids were able to take a toy home for Christmas during a socially distanced event.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, look for a few showers through late afternoon before a front passes through the area and the cool-down begins.