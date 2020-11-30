6 Things to Know: Shopping Mistakes to Avoid on Cyber Monday, Miami-Dade Police Veteran Dies From Covid-19

It’s Monday, November 30 - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - During the COVID-19 pandemic, online shopping has been a blessing and also a curse. While services like grocery delivery add convenience, browsing online retailers is an easy habit to get into.

On this Cyber Monday, you might be raring to online shop. Given the pandemic, many retailers have canceled or limited their Black Friday offers to prevent people from congregating indoors and potentially transmitting the virus. That means, you'll likely see more online shopping deals from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday.

Here are seven potential mistakes to avoid while you online shop during Cyber Monday.

No. 2 – A Miami-Dade Police Department veteran has passed away due to COVID-19, the department announced Saturday.

Robert Gonzalez was a micrographics supervisor who had been with Miami-Dade police for nearly three decades.

"It's with deep regret that we announce (his) untimely passing," Miami-Dade police wrote on Twitter, noting that Gonzalez had been battling the coronavirus.

No. 3 - It was like a scene from an action movie, except totally unscripted and genuinely life-threatening, involving a stunning escape that Harry Houdini would have struggled to match.

Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was trapped in a burning car after it sliced in half and exploded into a fireball, following a crash on the first lap of the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday.

As flames tore into the desert night sky, Grosjean was inside a raging furnace for about 10-15 seconds. Jumping through the flames like an action hero, he found a way out before grabbing the molten-hot metal barrier in front of him and hurdling over it onto the track.

No. 4 - The United States reached another grim milestone over the weekend as it surpassed 13 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to a tally by NBC News.

The U.S. is on pace to tally more than 4 million cases in November alone, more than doubling the previous record of 1.9 million cases set in October. Over 267,000 people have died of the disease nationwide, according to NBC News’ count.

Florida is inching closer to 1 million COVID-19 cases, as the stated added more than 7,300 new confirmed cases on Sunday, while the virus-related death toll rose by nearly 60.

No. 5 - A shooting incident in Northwest Miami left three people injured late Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 64th Street and 4th Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered three adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center and are in stable condition.

No. 6 - Weatherwise, the most robust cold front of the season is set to arrive in South Florida Monday, setting the stage for a stretch of nice weather mid-week. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.