6 Things to Know: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Historic Super Bowl Title, More Vaccine Shipments in Florida

It's Monday, Feb. 8, and NBC 6 has your top news stories of the day.

Morning temperatures have returned to the 70s after a cold blast last week. The warmth, along with high humidity and light winds, is giving way to some patchy fog too. We are also tracking some scattered showers this morning. Click here for your First Alert Forecast.

Here are your six things to know.

No. 1 - Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Dismantle Kansas City to Win Super Bowl 55

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Kansas City Chiefs during a historic Super Bowl LV last night.⁠

⁠

Brady threw two touchdown passes to old friend Rob Gronkowski and one to good pal Antonio Brown, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City 31-9 on their home field in Super Bowl 55 on Sunday.⁠

⁠

The GOAT earned his fifth Super Bowl MVP award and extended his Super Bowl titles' record in his 10th appearance, his first without Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Read more here.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

No. 2 - Walmart, Sam's Club Shipping 1 Million COVID-19 Vaccines to Florida This Week

Pharmacies in Miami-Dade and Broward counties are expecting a substantial shipment of the coveted COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to Florida lawmakers.

Walmart and Sam's Club are expected to ship 1 million doses to pharmacies across Florida, with vaccinations set to start Thursday.

Nationwide, 6,500 pharmacies will be receiving the shipment.

The shipments are being received as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The program aims to speed up vaccine distribution and eventually expand to 40,000 pharmacies.

Read more vaccine updates here.

No. 3 - Former President Donald Trump's Impeachment Trial Starts Tomorrow

Donald Trump's historic second impeachment trial is opening this week with a sense of urgency — by Democrats who want to hold the former president accountable for the violent U.S. Capitol siege and Republicans who want it over as fast as possible.

Scheduled to begin Tuesday, the proceedings are expected to diverge from the lengthy, complicated trial that resulted in Trump's acquittal a year ago on charges that he privately pressured Ukraine to dig up dirt on a Democratic rival, Joe Biden, now the president.

Read more here.

No. 4 - 1 Man Killed, 1 Injured in Drive-By Shooting in Pompano Beach

A late night drive-by shooting in Pompano Beach left one man dead and another in an area hospital.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies arrived at the scene near the 2200 block of Northwest 4th Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting.

Deputies found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were rushed to an area hospital, where one victim was pronounced dead.

Read more here.

No. 5 - Memorial Held for 2nd FBI Agent Killed in Shooting

One day after mourners gathered to honor the life of one FBI agent killed in a shooting outside a Sunrise apartment, the second agent who lost his life that day was being remembered.

A memorial took place Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium for Special Agent Daniel Alfin. The event was closed to the public and limited to invitation only due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"In honoring Daniel today we are not just saying goodbye to a colleague, a friend, a son, a brother or a husband, but we are collectively ensuring that his legacy lives on," brother Dennis Alfin said. "While today we say goodbye to Daniel's body, we will never say goodbye to his soul."

Read more here.

No. 6 - First Alert Weather

Long gone is the chill from last week as morning temperatures Monday have returned to the 70s.

The warmth, along with high humidity and light winds is giving way to some patchy fog too. This should be out of here by mid-morning.

Along with the fog, we are tracking a few showers as a stalled front remains draped across the area. Afternoon temperatures will hit the low-80s with feels like temperatures in the mid-upper-80s.

Full forecast here.