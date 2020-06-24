6 Things to Know – Videos Show Use of Force By Suspended Officer, Florida Gov. Stays the Course Amid Pandemic

It’s Wednesday, June 24th - and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 - Fort Lauderdale police released seven videos on Tuesday of previous uses of force involving an officer who was suspended for shoving a protester last month.

In a news conference, Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Rick Maglione said he found two of those videos concerning. They showed incidents involving Steven Pohorence since he joined the department in 2016. Maglione also announced a new department policy, effective Tuesday, that all body worn camera footage will be reviewed when an officer reports he used force.

No. 2 - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned 64 more Floridians were reported dead Tuesday from COVID-19 -- more than on any date since June 2, and the third-highest total since May 8.

His response: "So the message is: Just stick with the basic program that we’ve advised really from the beginning, but certainly since the beginning of May when we went into Phase One."

No. 3 - A man's body was discovered Tuesday in an area in Palm Beach County near where a Broward County firefighter disappeared, authorities said.

The body was found in Jupiter Farms, not far from where Firefighter James Von Minden had vanished Friday night, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office officials said. Officials have not released the identity of the body and said it will be determined after an autopsy.

No. 4 - The fight for unemployment benefits is not over for many people in Florida, but NBC 6 Responds is hearing from some who say progress has been made on their claims.

The latest numbers from the Department of Economic Opportunity show 119,725 claims are in the verification queues. So far, 739,444 claims have been deemed ineligible for state reemployment assistance and of those less than 40 percent have qualified for Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

No. 5 - A local roofing company understands people are in need of more than just a roof over their head. During the pandemic, they’re helping meet a different kind of essential need.

No. 6 – Weatherwise, Wednesday is shaping out to be another hot and humid day in South Florida with isolated showers expected to bring very little rain. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.