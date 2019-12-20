6 Things to Know – Fatal Crash on Bird Road, Ft. Lauderdale Sewer Ruptures Again

It's Friday, December 20th – and NBC 6 has the top stories you need to know for the day.

No. 1 – Pushing into the weekend, we will have more clouds and wind to deal with throughout the next few days. A cold front brings highs back into the 70s next week, with lows in the 50s for Christmas Eve morning. The sun should be shining for a beautiful Christmas Day. Keep your NBC 6 app handy for push alerts on any severe weather as well as First Alert Doppler 6000.

No. 2 – An officer was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound in Davie, according to police reports.

It remains unclear how the officer was shot, but a source at the scene told NBC 6 it was not a suicide attempt and that the officer in question is going to be okay.

No. 3 – A violent crash between two cars on Bird Road left one person dead early Friday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department, the crash took place close to 3 a.m. at Southwest 40th Street and Southwest 127th Avenue.

One male adult died in the crash, according to police, and a possible DUI subject was taken into custody.

No. 4 – Wawa is investigating a data breach that potentially affected every one of its locations, the company announced Thursday.

Malware began running sometime around March 4 and wasn't identified until Dec. 10, the company said in a statement. It was contained on Dec. 12, according to the statement.

No. 5 – A sewer main in Ft. Lauderdale has ruptured again just days after crews worked for days to repair the original break.

City officials confirmed that another sewer main break occurred in the vicinity of Virginia Young Park, located at 1000 Southeast 9th Avenue in the Rio Vista Neighborhood.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, and residents should avoid all contact with standing water.

No. 6 – Police are investigating an early morning stabbing in Miami Beach Thursday that sent one woman to the hospital, where she later died.

Officers arrived at the scene near the intersection of Collins Avenue and Lincoln Road just before 5 a.m., where the victim was found bleeding on the ground after an altercation with another woman.