6 to Know: 2 Cyclists Dead After Being Struck By Jeep on Rickenbacker Causeway

It’s Monday, May 16th – and NBC 6 has your top stories for the day.

No 1 - Two bicyclists died after being struck by a Jeep on the Rickenbacker Causeway Sunday afternoon, Miami Police said.

An adult male and adult female were struck and pronounced dead on the scene by Miami Fire Rescue. "As soon as we heard it, saw it, we checked for pulse cause it was a super hard crash," one witness told NBC 6. Witnesses say a number of people rushed to try to help, but the cyclists' injuries were too severe. "He ran them over...killed them instantly," witness Biagio Mazzeo said. "It's really, really sad." Witnesses said there were multiple occupants in the Jeep when it struck both cyclists. The driver of the Jeep has been detained for questioning, Miami Police said.

No. 2 - One person was killed and five others were injured when a small plane crash-landed on a bridge in Miami Saturday afternoon, hitting an SUV and bursting into flames.

The plane went down shortly before 1 p.m. on the Haulover Inlet Bridge near the 10800 block of Collins Avenue. Smoke from the plane's wreckage could be seen for miles. Federal Aviation Administration officials said there were three people on board the single-engine Cessna 172 when it lost engine power and crashed, hitting a vehicle with three people inside. Miami-Dade Police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the plane was involved in a head-on crash with the SUV, which caused the plane to flip over. When fire rescue crews responded, they found the plane on fire and quickly extinguished the flames, officials said.

No. 3 - The victim of a plane that crash-landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge on Saturday was identified as a veteran Miami air traffic controller by the National Air Traffic Controllers Association.

Narciso Torres was aboard a single-engine Cessna 172 that burst into flames Saturday after hitting a vehicle on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, according to the National Air Traffic Controllers Association. “This is a terrible tragedy that has sent shock waves throughout our NATCA (National Air Traffic Controllers Association) family,” NATCA President Rich Santa said. “Our hearts go out to Narciso’s wife, Jennifer, his entire family, and the many fellow Union brothers and sisters that loved him so much and are now dealing with an unspeakable loss."

No. 4 - A newly released analysis by Bankrate says Florida is the second-most expensive state in the nation for full coverage car insurance.

The report says in 2021, car insurance rates in Florida averaged about $2,364 annually for full coverage, compared to the national average of $1,674 per year. This amounts to nearly $700 more for coverage in the state of Florida. Cutting down on how much you pay each year for car insurance coverage is one way to save some cash. Michael Barry, the Chief Communications Officer of the Insurance Information Institute, says you should ask about discounts. For instance, a good credit score can help you save. You could also get a discount for not driving as much during the pandemic.

No. 5 - Mars Wrigley Confectionery has announced a voluntary recall of several of its candies due to reports of thin metal strands being found inside bags in recent weeks.

According to the company, a recall has been issued on specific varieties of Skittles Gummies, Starburst Gummies and Life Savers Gummies. Affected bags could have a “very thin metal strand” that is embedded in the candies themselves, or loose in the bag. No illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to the company. The company says it will work with retailers to remove recalled products from store shelves. If customers believe they purchased a recalled item, they are encouraged to dispose of it immediately.

No. 6 - Around this time of year, toxic bufo toads pose a major health risk to our beloved house pets.

Sunday, May 15 marks the official beginning of South Florida’s rainy season. For pet parents, this means an increased chance of our pets being sickened by toxic bufo toads. Click here for everything you need to know to keep your pets out of harm's way.