6 to Know: 4 Years Later, South Florida Remembers MSD Shooting Tragedy

It’s Monday, February 14th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - Monday will mark a somber day across South Florida as the lives of 17 victims killed in the deadly mass shooting inside a Parkland school are remembered.

Broward County Public Schools will observe 'A Day of Service and Love' on Monday in commemoration of four years after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School tragedy. Students, staff and volunteers districtwide will participate in a variety of

volunteer and service projects to remember the students and staff lost and injured. This year's remembrances will be the first without any students at MSD who were on campus during the February 14, 2018 shooting. Last June, the school honored nine of the victims - Alex Schachter, Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Alaina Petty, and Peter Wang — who would have graduated. The other eight victims were students Nicholas Dworet, Joaquin Oliver, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay and Carmen Schentrup along with staff members Scott Beigel, Aaron Feis and Chris Hixon.

No. 2 - From a thrilling late touchdown drive that gave the Rams a 23-20 win over the Bengals, to Eminem taking a knee and Meadow Soprano driving an electric Chevy, here’s what happened Sunday at Super Bowl LVI.

Down 20-16, the Rams went on a 15-play drive capped by Matthew Stafford’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp for the go-ahead score with 1:25 left. Kupp’s touchdown catch came after three costly penalties on the Bengals’ defense. After both teams were flagged only twice in the first 58 minutes, the Bengals were called for penalties on three consecutive plays. Read more on the key penalties on the game-winning drive.

No. 3 - Team USA's Erin Jackson made history, becoming the first Black woman to win a speed skating medal by taking home gold in the women's 500m final in Beijing on Sunday.

The Florida native, ranked No. 1 speed skater in the world, finished with a time of 37.04 seconds. Japan's Miho Takagi won silver, with ROC skater Angelina Golikova taking bronze. Jackson's gold medal is America's first medal in speed skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics and the first individual medal won by an American speed skater since Vancouver 2010. The last American female speed skater to win gold in the 500m was Bonnie Blair, who secured three consecutive Olympic medals for Team USA in 1988, 1992, and 1994. Jackson, 29, joins fellow American Shani Davis as the only Black athlete to win an Olympic medal in speed skating.

No. 4 - Two people were killed and three others are in the hospital after a single car crashed in Miami early Sunday, according to Miami Police.

The accident occurred around 3 a.m. at 48th Avenue and West Flagler Street. According to detectives, the driver of a red Kia Forte lost control and hit a light pole before stopping at a nearby gas station. The crash caused two of the five occupants to be ejected from the car. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Miami Fire Rescue. The other three victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. Two of those victims remain in critical condition, the other victim appears to have non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities. Roads closed for part of the morning as police investigated but have since reopened.

No. 5 - Eight people were hospitalized with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning at a Navarro Pharmacy in Miami Saturday, according to The City of Miami Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to reports of multiple sick patients at the pharmacy, located at 1601 West Flagler Street. At the scene, they found multiple people complaining of headaches and nausea, according to officials. Officials say everyone was immediately evacuated out of the structure and the hazardous materials team made entry with gas monitors. The team found extremely high levels of carbon monoxide and began to ventilate the store with electrical fans. Outside, paramedics assessed nearly 30 patients on the scene and transported eight to area hospitals with symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning. At this time, officials believe a gas-powered machine used to clean the floors may have caused the incident.

No. 6 - Miami-Dade County Public Schools will no longer be requiring the use of facial coverings by adults effective Monday, Feb. 14.

Though masks will no longer be mandatory, "mask usage will continue to be encouraged for all students, employees, volunteers, contractors and visitors," according to a statement from MDCPS released Saturday. Broward County Public Schools also revised their face covering requirements due to the recent decline in COVID-19 cases in South Florida. Beginning Monday, Feb. 14, vendors and visitors will be "strongly encouraged to wear face coverings while indoors in any District school, facility or vehicle, as are District students and employees," according to a statement released by BCPS.