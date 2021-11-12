6 to Know: Paying Less For Thanksgiving Meal Amid Inflation, Miami “Bitcoin Yield”

It’s Friday, November 12th - and NBC 6 has the top stories for the day.

No. 1 - You’ve heard you may be paying more this year for your Thanksgiving meal, but what you pay could come down to what you buy and where you buy it.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

In October, the consumer price index showed food prices were up by 5.3% compared to last year. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs were up 11% compared to last year.

The American Farm Bureau Federation publishes an Annual Cost Survey which looks at the prices of common Thanksgiving food items each year. Last year, the survey showed the average cost for Thanksgiving dinner was around $46.90.

NBC 6 Responds priced out 10 items at our local Walmart, Publix, and ALDI.

No. 2 - Miami hopes to become the first city in the country to give a "bitcoin yield" to its residents, Mayor Francis Suarez said Thursday.

Speaking during an interview with CoinDesk TV, Suarez said the city is working on a way to create digital wallets for citizens to distribute the crypto yield.

Miami hosted a Bitcoin conference earlier this year, and started accepting funds generated through a cryptocurrency, named MiamiCoin. Earlier this month, Suarez said he would take his next paycheck in Bitcoin.

No. 3 - Tua Tagovailoa walked off the field, game ball in his injured left hand, and waved his arms to acknowledge the cheers. And then he stopped before entering the tunnel to take a bow, a rare moment of celebration for the Miami Dolphins this season.

Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown, Tagovailoa came off the bench and capped his night with a 1-yard sneak for a score with 2:19 left and the Dolphins stunned the Baltimore Ravens 22-10 on Thursday night.

“Any win is good,” Tagovailoa said. “No rumors, no external factors of noise had anything to do with what we did tonight.”

No. 4 - The family of slain college student Miya Marcano wants to make sure the tragedy sparks change.

"Miya's Law" advocates elevating security on residential properties with stricter background checks and limitations on the use of master keys. The bill will be filed Friday, said state Sen. Linda Stewart, who will also sponsor it.

No. 5 - On Veterans Day, one South Florida veteran is recalling his incredible journey — one that allowed him to survive a Nazi concentration camp to then turn around and go against the Germans in World War II.

“I hated the Germans," 99-year-old Gary Moss said. "I had to do something."

At his northeast Miami-Dade home, Moss reflected back on how his life was turned upside down when he was just 16.

“I was deathly afraid because in our room they let a man die,” Moss said when describing what he saw in the concentration camp near Munich.

No. 6 - A prosthetic-tailed dolphin named Winter that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies died Thursday evening at a Florida aquarium despite life-saving efforts to treat a gastrointestinal abnormality, aquarium officials said.

The 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin died while being held by animal care experts who were preparing Winter for a procedure at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium where the famous marine mammal has long resided.